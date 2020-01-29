Carol Jean Lefoer, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Jean Lefoer, 77, of Canfield passed Monday, January 27, 2020 at her residence, with her loving family by her side.

Carol was born in Youngstown, Ohio on December 19, 1942, the daughter of the late Dominic Lefoer and Angeline Bellino Lefoer.



Carol graduated from Chaney High School on the west side of Youngstown. She earned both her Bachelor and Master Degrees in Education from Youngstown State University. Carol also earned numerous advanced certifications in Education.



Ms. Lefoer retired after teaching 39 years, mostly in kindergarten classrooms, in the Youngstown City Schools. She was devoted to the thousands of children who crossed her path, even after they left her classroom. Carol was not only adored by her students but also by the parents of the students in her class. Ms. Lefoer served as a Cooperating Teacher for numerous future educators. In recognition for her dedication to education, she was awarded the prestigious Jenny Scholar and Teacher of Year for Youngstown City Schools. As a member of the Youngstown Education Association, Ohio Education Association and the National Education Association, Carol held many leadership roles which embraced her love of educating our youth.



Memories of Carol will by cherished by her three children, Andre of Columbus, Svetlana of Columbus and Slava of Youngstown. Her children were her pride and joy and she treasured every moment with each of them.



Carol Jean Lefoer was the youngest of the 11 Lefoer siblings. Carol is survived by her loving sisters, Flora Reese of Austintown and Sally Grace (Dominic) of Canfield; her sister-in-law, Irene Lefoer of Poland and countless nieces and nephews.

Carol was pre-deceased by her siblings, Virginia Tyler (Paul), Carmel Yozwiak (Alfred), Antoinette Mills (Gale), Nicholas Lefoer (Shirley), Marie Perry (Tony), Nancy Lawman (Jerry), Theresa Luther (Bob) and Attorney Dominic Lefoer and brother-in-law, Larry Reese.



Carol held a special gift of making all holidays a day to remember. She loved to cook family recipes handed down to her from her Momma. Her hobbies included gardening, crafts, cooking, reading and party planning.



Carol Jean Lefoer was a member St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 300 Broad Street, Canfield, Ohio 44406.

Calling hours and a Mass of Christian burial will be held at the church on Monday, February 3. Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. and Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., with Father Terry Hazel officiating.

Internment will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lane Family Funeral Homes – Canfield Chapel, where condolences may be sent at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the family in care of Lane Family Funeral Homes, 65 North Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406, to assist them during this time.

To send flowers to the family of Carol J. Lefoer, please visit Tribute Store.