Carol J. Barhoover, Cortland, Ohio – Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol J. Barhoover, age 69, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Hospice House in Poland.

Carol was born June 26, 1950, in Akron to the late George and Margaret (Savanyu) Snyder.

She was a 1968 graduate of Champion High School.

Carol worked at Packard Electric for 24 years.

She was an amazing cook. Her family was paramount, especially her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Carol is survived by her husband of 39 years, John Barhoover; her five sons, Douglas (Kathy Lucas) Barhoover, Kenneth (Beth) Barhoover, Timothy Barhoover, JR (Michelle) Barhoover and Christopher Barhoover; her beloved grandchildren, Jack, Eve, Payton and Cody. She also leaves a brother, Robert Snyder; a nephew, Mark Snyder and a niece, Kate Snyder.

Funeral services were held Saturday, August 10 at the Lane Family Funeral Home, Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice in Carol’s name.

