YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Etto, 79, passed away on the morning of Saturday, November 11, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Health Center surrounded by her loved ones whom will continue to honor her grace, strength and loving memory. Her compassion and love will last forever in our hearts.

She was born July 1, 1944 to David and Goldie (Pifer) Best of Youngstown.

After graduating from South High School, she went on to marry her husband David Etto, March 9, 1966, whom she spent 53 years with before his passing in 2019.

She pursued a career in the accounting field for over 25 years before retiring.

Carol had many passions, such as gardening, yard work, painting, scrapbooking and baking, however, her most important passion was being a loving and wonderful mother and nana.

Carol leaves behind to honor and cherish her memory her daughter, Becki Stelluto; her son, Brandon (Missy) Etto and her siblings, Ruth Clever, Don Best and Dave (Kim) Best. She also leaves behind her two grandchildren, Adria Stelluto and Dane Etto.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband.

The family is honoring her wishes and there will be no funeral services or memorial service.

If you would like to make a charitable donation in honor of her memory, please send your contribution in her name to: The Hope Center for Cancer Care, 835 Southwestern Run, Youngstown, OH 44514.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Carol, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 17 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.