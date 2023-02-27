WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – With sadness, love, and profound gratitude, the family of Carol Elizabeth (Hoffman) Hovanic announce her peaceful passing on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at home with family at her side.

Carol was born the youngest of two children on May 12, 1933, to Kenneth and Margaret (Halkett) Hoffman in Warren, Ohio.

She moved shortly thereafter where she graduated from Champion High School. She continued her education at Carnegie Institute of Technology in Cleveland Ohio, where she graduated as an Accredited Medical Assistant and Lab Technician.

Following her education, she worked with Doctors E.R. Westbrook and Ellis List. She later was Co-Owner of Homac Carwash, and Co-Owner and Operator of Grandma’s Ice Cream; two businesses she and Adrian co-founded with two lifelong friends.

Carol often shared her story of how her high school sweetheart and husband, Adrian J. Hovanic, when he would bring her gum from overseas, as he served in the U.S. Navy during a time it was difficult to find, just as he did in the sixth grade when they met. They were married in August of 1953 and their love for one another never wavered through more than 69 years of marriage. Her loss of Adrian four months ago broke her heart beyond measure.

She was a former Member and President of St. William Women’s Guild, Member of Champion School’s Senior Citizens Advisory Council, and served as a Coach to a recreational Champion Softball Team. Closest to heart and her longest service of sixty years was as a member and former President with the Champion Mother’s Ohio Child Conservation League, (OCCL) and a former OCCL District President of this state-wide organization formed for the advocacy of children. She served with many who became some of her dearest lifelong friends. Of course, she never fell short of time as she supported her husband’s many political campaigns. She organized mailings, sign painting and distributions, canvasing door-to-door, and organizing and preparing the many functions and meals for his working supporters.

There was never a doubt of Carol’s proudest accomplishment throughout her life as she would quickly respond, “My children,” whenever asked the question. As a mother of seven children, it was clear her family was her priority every day of the year. She worked tirelessly as she attended her children’s events, scrubbed countless sporting uniforms till her fingers were raw, made Halloween and theatre costumes, made hot chocolate and snacks for every winter skate at their home, cooked meals every day and for any special celebration, and played Santa’s elf with many packages; each wrapped beautifully and sealed with a special note. Most treasured was Carol preparing weekly Sunday dinners that included several relatives. She continued this tradition of joining family together weekly throughout most of her life which quickly grew to include her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as her own children started their own families. All agree this was no small task and are forever grateful for her generosity, endless love, and making all feel equally welcomed into her family. She was the glue that created the bond that will forever join us, and an example we all aspire to achieve.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Adrian, and her brother, Kenneth Hoffman.

She leaves behind their children, Jeffrey (Patricia), Perry (Pamela), Adrianne (Barry, dec.) Sturm, Gregory (Tami), Laura (Mark) Wilson, Matthew (Deana), and Cynthia Klein; thirteen grandchildren, Nicholas Hovanic (Danielle Haskins), Nora-Kate (Kurt) Wiewel, Raelan Hovanic (Anthony Mendoza), Ashley (Austin) Hendrych, Stephanie (Jonathan) Stallings, Katie (Joseph) Cvengros, Dustin Sturm (Jennifer Barrow), Maggie Sturm (Michael Ledenko), Olivia (Ryan) Adolph, Jessica Wilson, Zachary (Nicolette) Wilson, Abigail (Thomas) Miller, and Stuart Hovanic; and fourteen great-grandchildren who were all her pride and joy! She also leaves many nieces and nephews who each held a special place in her heart.

Services are being arranged by Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel and held at St. William Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 2, 2023. Interment will follow at All Souls Cemetery in Cortland Ohio. Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Carol to: St. Jude Hospital Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and online at https://www.stjude.org/give/memorials-and-dedications.html, or St. William Catholic Church, 5411 Mahoning Ave NW, Warren, OH 44483.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Ohio Living Hospice and Jodi’s Angels whose staff provided care for Carol in recent months.

