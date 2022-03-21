WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann (Whitney) Marino passed away on Saturday March 12, 2022.

She was born November 3,1943 in Niles Ohio Herbert and Evelyn Whitney. She was preceded in death by parents and older brother Ronald Whitney.

She worked several positions through her 43 years starting with Republic Steel in Warren and finally with WCI Steel in 2012 loving helping everyone she worked with over the years.

She was a devout Christian and after her retirement help several different organizations with her time and contributions. Most recently she was dedicated to Rust City Church and helping their outreach.

She is survived by her sons Donald (Deb) Marino and Mark (Suzette) Marino and niece Gina Whitney Walker. Grand children Elizabeth (Charlie) Hook, Eric Marino, Maeve Marino (Brandon Ward), Gaelen Marino, and Shea Marino. She is also survived by her precious pups Jake and Lucy Ann.

Funeral service to be held 5:00 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Lane Funeral home, Roberts-Clark Chapel 180 Garfield Dr. NE Warren. Remembrance to be held immediately following the service at Sunrise Inn for family and close friends.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting any donations to be sent to the Trumbull County Animal Welfare League, a charity dear to her heart.

