YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Connors, 98, passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Victoria House Assisted Living.

Carol was born August 6, 1923 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Harry David and Sylvia (Hille) Chase and was a life long area resident.

She graduated from The Rayen School and attended Mac Murray College in Chicago.

She then went on to work at Rogers Photography Studi,o as well as Craver Animal Hospital.



Her husband of 42 years, Harry, whom she married August 12, 1944, died August 13, 1986.

She leaves her children, Duke (Shawn) Connors, Charles (Nancy) Connors, Thomas Connors, John (John Myers deceased) Connors, Chris (Nancy) Connors, Carol (Neal) Barkett and Kate Connors; grandchildren, Shannon (Dave Sosnowski) Andrews, Chase (fiancé, Paul Kemp) Connors, Shae Connors, Colin (Annie) Connors, Meghan (Chris) Adamski, Kristen (Keith) Zabela, Caroline Connors, Kathleen (Chris) Brady, Garrett (Jillian) Connors, Ryan Connors, Patrick (fiancée, Stormy Hunter) Connors, Jacquie (Ryan) Haynes and Scott Barkett and 17 great-grandchildren. Carol also leaves a brother, David “Nick” (Sue) Chase.

Besides her parents and her husband, Carol was preceded in death by her son, Dennis and her sister, Virginia Kerns.

Friends may call on Sunday, February 6 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel from 1:00 – 3:45 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 4:00 p.m.

To know her was to love her and we all feel incredibly blessed to have had her with us as long as we did. She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved nothing more than to laugh and spend time with her family and friends. Carol was the life and light of any party and especially looked forward to the annual family reunion, the “Harryman” Golf Outing. She will be dearly missed.



The family would like to express their gratitude to Victoria House for their exceptional care given to Carol for the past five months.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Victoria House Activities Fund or to Buckeye Hospice.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

