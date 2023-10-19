YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Campbell (Brennan) (aka Carol Bird, Mama Bird) 80, passed away at Kobacker House in Columbus on Monday, October 16, 2023.

Carol was born on January 22, 1943, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late William Brennan and Dolores Brennan (Lynch).

A 1961 graduate of Canfield High School, Carol was a secretary at Youngstown Sheet and Tube while attending Youngstown State University at night. Carol graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Education from YSU in 1969 and taught business education from 1970-1972 in Lisbon, Ohio.

It was at Youngstown Sheet and Tube that Carol met George Campbell whom she would marry in 1968 at St. Michael’s Church in Canfield. George preceded Carol in death in 1984.

In addition to her parents and husband, Carol was preceded in death by one brother, William “Bib” Brennan; her aunt, Shirley Woloschak Lyon; uncles, Jack Lynch, Wally Breen, Metro “Zeke” Woloschak and William Lyon and cousin, Les Breen.

She leaves two daughters, Lori (Michael) Campbell and Nikki (Heidi) Campbell and one grandson, Wyatt Crosswhite. Carol also leaves behind sister-in-law, Marjorie (Steve) Price and cousins, Michael (Barbara) Woloschak, Gary (Liz) Breen, Cheryl (Jim) Houlihan, Joyce Orr and Barbara Lacinak, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and second and third cousins.

Carol was a former member of St. Michael’s Parish, where she ran the Catholic Charities fundraiser, was a eucharistic minister, as well as a teacher in the Parish School of Religion.

She was always there for her daughters growing up, attending every school open house, parent- teacher conference, tennis match, and basketball game. Carol’s house was a popular gathering spot for Lori and Nikki’s friends. She created a loving home and a safe space welcome to all and was regarded as a second mother to many.

Carol relocated to Columbus, Ohio in 2002 to be closer to her daughters.

She was a teacher at Enchanted Care Daycare in Dublin, Ohio until her retirement.

Some of Carol’s greatest joys were teaching and interacting with children, especially her grandson, Wyatt. She adored the company of dogs and is certain to be greeted in Heaven by more than a dozen dogs and granddogs whom she loved in her lifetime. Carol was an avid reader and subscriber to the Merriam Webster word of the day! She greatly enjoyed gardening, TV and was always up for donuts or ice cream. She is deeply loved and will always be remembered and greatly missed.

Calling hours will be at Lane Family Funeral Homes in Canfield on Tuesday, October 24, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael’s Church in Canfield at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 25. All are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the hospice facility Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Place, Columbus, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 20 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.