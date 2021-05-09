Carol Ann Alcorn, Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Alcorn, 76, passed away peacefully Friday morning, May 7, 2021 at her home in Lordstown, with her loving and attentive husband Richard at her side.

Carol was born on December 25, 1944 in North Braddock, Pennsylvania to Martin and Clara Hofer.

The summers of her youth were spent enjoying the family cottage and the lake at Edinboro, Pennsylvania with her parents, sisters and large extended family.

She attended St. Colman School in Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania and graduated from Gateway High School in Monroeville, Pennsylvania, with an emphasis on stenography and office administration.

Carol married Richard W. Alcorn, Jr. on November 27, 1965, raised a family and enjoyed 55 years of life adventures together. She had a short career as an executive secretary for the Alcoa Corporation, prior to the birth of her children.

Carol was a parishioner at St. James Catholic Church in North Jackson, where she served for a time as a Eucharistic Minister.

An avid reader for most of her life, Carol also enjoyed picnics and camping trips with family, celebrating the achievements of her children and grandchildren, watching the baby geese at Mosquito Lake in the Spring, trips to Fellows Riverside Gardens on Mother’s Day, feeding the rabbits and small critters that frequented her yard, rooting for the YSU Penguins football team and ice cream cones.

Carol will be lovingly remembered by her husband Richard; her son, Rick (Yi-Ching) Alcorn; her daughter, Cathy (fiancé Jeff) Crissman; her grandchildren, Ryan (Ashley) Crissman, Emma Crissman and Sharon Alcorn; her sister, Janet Whipple; many nieces, nephews and cousins and Valentino, her beta fish.

Besides her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her sister, Clara Cupak.

Friends may call from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Our Lady of the Lakes St. James Church, North Jackson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the church.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association or to Angels for Animals in Carol’s name.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 10 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.