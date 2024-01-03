GREENE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol A. Yunkman Gregory, age 80, of Greene, Ohio passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

She was born on December 28, 1943, in Warren, Ohio to the late Fred and Hazel Eddy Yunkman.

She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend to those who knew her. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. She enjoyed gardening and taking care of her flowers. In her spare time, she would go birdwatching, her favorite bird was the hummingbird. She was also a member of the Bike Patrol for the greenway trail.

She is survived by her daughter, Vicky (Brian) Hall; grandchildren, Lauren Wright and Christopher Hall; great-grandson, Hunter Wright; sister, Lorie (Richard) Johnson; nieces, Janet (Mark) DelFrate and Debbie DeVore; nephew, Joshua Yommer and great-nieces, Diana (Mike) Rudolph and Danielle DeVore.

She was preceded by her husband, Joseph H. Gregory; brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Loretta Yunkman and nephews, DJ Yommer and Richard Johnson, Jr.

A private service will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery in Greene Township.

