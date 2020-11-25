Carol A. Morrison, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol A. Morrison, 79, of Youngstown, died Thursday evening, November 19, 2020, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Carol was born September 20, 1941, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late William and Beryl (Emery) Reynolds and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1959 and had worked at the former Livingston’s Clothing Store and Ohio Bell Telephone Company.

Carol was an avid bowler and had belonged to various teams for over forty years, making many lifelong friends along the way, she was secretary of the Try Hards League for many years and she competed in tournaments and won city champs. She enjoyed doing crafts, sewing, knitting, crocheting, reading and taking care of the roses she grew. She also enjoyed traveling, going on bus and train trips and going to dinner and movies with friends.

Carol was a member of the St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church of Youngstown.

Her husband, Roger Morrison, preceded her in death.

She leaves a son, Ronald L. Morrison, of Austintown; a daughter, Michelle (Michael) Edwards of Youngstown; five grandchildren, Jesse, Emily, Grace and Faith Morrison and Sarah Edwards. Carol also leaves two sister-in-laws, Janet Reynolds of Austintown and Diane (Charles) Young of Columbus and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Carol was preceded in death by a brother, William H. Reynolds, Jr. and a daughter-in-law, Joyce Morrison.

Private services will be held for the family.

Friends and family give their condolences

