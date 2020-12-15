AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol A. Dahlgren, 67, of Austintown passed away Friday morning, December 4, 2020 at her home.

She was born December 9, 1952 in Warren, Ohio a daughter of Joseph and Inez Mazzella.

Carol worked at Humility House and was a member of Canfield Christian Church.

She leaves her husband and best friend Carl, whom she married December 7, 2002 and two sons, Scott of Columbus and Brian of Austintown. She also leaves three brothers, Donald (Debbie) Mazzella of Port Charlotte, Florida, John (Louise) Mazzella of Vienna and Michael Mazzella of Brookfield; seven nieces; five nephews; 11 great-nieces and seven great-nephews.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Norma Jean Clift and two brothers, William and Gerald Mazzella as well as two nieces.

Friends and family may call Friday, December 18, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Canfield Christina Church.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020 at the church.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to Ohio Living Hospice in Canfield.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

