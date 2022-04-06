AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol A. Butler, 76, of Austintown, passed away at her residence on Monday, April 4, 2022, surrounded by her family.



Born September 14, 1945 in Canton, Ohio, Carol was the daughter of Donald and Gertie (Lamb) Sells.



Carol graduate from McKinley High School in 1963 and attended McKinley Business School to become a keypunch operator where she graduated top of her class.



Carol was a stay at home mother to her three children, Lori, Donny and Julie. She was very creative, always coming up with different projects to do around the house and was a talented baker and cake decorator. Carol spent many years cherishing her young grandchildren looking after them and building special bonds with each of them. Carol was an avid card player, belonging to five card clubs over a span of 50 years where she made lifelong friends, including Lynn, Chris and Judy. She spent many hours with her family playing Farkle and card games including her favorite, Phase 10. She and her family enjoyed many fond memories laughing and dancing on her back porch together in the summers. She loved to collect Hallmark Christmas Ornaments and hot wheel cars for her grandsons. She especially loved holidays, her favorite being Christmas. She was best known for her quick-witted sense of humor and the love she had for her family.



She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband (soul mate), Robert E. Butler, whom she married May 29, 1965; her children, Lori (Dave) Paull, Donald (Jodi) Butler and Julie (Michael) Villano; her grandchildren, Michael (Shanna) Butler, Renee Butler, Matthew (Kara) Paull, Zachary (Julia) Butler, Jacob Butler, Jack Villano, Samantha Butler and Aren Villano; her great-grandchildren, Logan, Peyton, Elijah, Bella, Kora Ann, and JJ; her brother, Ronald Sells and her beloved kitties, Cali and Gus.



The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to her sister-in-law, Dorrie, caregivers and friends, Heidi, Brenda and Katelyn, for their loving and compassionate care of Carol.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., with a service immediately following at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

