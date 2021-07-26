Carmen Calderone, Sr., Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmen Calderone, Sr., 87 of Canfield, died Saturday afternoon, July 24, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.

Carmen was born October 12, 1933 in Ashtabula, a son of the late Frank and Lillian (Rocco) Calderone and came to this area in 1977.

He served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Heilbronn, Germany.

Carmen worked as a foreman for Conrail Railroad for 45 years, retiring in 1995.

He was a member of Old North Church. Carmen was a faithful man who loved the Lord and his family and lived his life by example.

Carmen enjoyed going to Dunkin Donuts and Panera Bread regularly, was always kind and had a positive attitude about life. In his younger years, he enjoyed working on cars, riding motorcycles and dirt bikes.

His wife, the former Carol O. Robison, whom he married July 22, 1961, died June 14, 2009.

He leaves his son, Carmen J. (Michaele) Calderone, Jr. of Austintown; his daughter, Jennifer Angelilli of Poland; four grandchildren, Megan, Brittany, Giavanna and Anthony and six great-grandchildren, Lilliana, Luca, Lailah, Jesus, Jr., Christiana and Angelina. Carmen also leaves his nephew, Anthony (Christa) Calderone, great nephew, Chase Calderone and step-grandchildren, Nadine (Dominic) Bowell, Rebecca Ruffner, Christopher Ruffner, step-great grandchildren, Devon, Maximus, Cooper, Camila, Emmalyn, Avery and Ella.

Besides his parents and his wife, Carmen was preceded in death by three brothers, Frank Calderone, Angelo Calderone and Alfred Calderone.

Friends may call on Thursday, July 29, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. at Lane Funeral Home, 65 N. Broad Street, Canfield followed by a funeral service at 11:45 a.m. Friday, July 30, 2021.

