YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Carlotta Denice Sparks-Cooper, 58, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Thursday, March 3, 2022.



Carlotta was born November 12, 1963 in Akron, Ohio, a daughter of John Jones and AnnBelle Sparks.

She was a 1982 graduate of The Rayen High School.

She leaves to mourn her life and legacy, two children, LaToya Mays and Domonique Mays, both of Youngstown and seven grandchildren, Jarel, Donte, MariahKelis, Calogerõ, Hunter, Jaylin and Kayden.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Calling hours will be 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. followed by memorial services from 1:00 – 2:30 p.m., at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Anstrom Chapel, 8387 Tod Avenue, Boardman, OH 44512. A Celebration of Life will follow downstairs at the venue.



