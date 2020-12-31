Carla L. Walchak, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carla Walchak, 74, passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, after fighting a courageous six-week battle with an aggressive form of cancer.

Carla was born on April 19, 1946, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Merwin and Shirley (Kennedy) Rupert.

Carla was a graduate of Howland High School and went on to get her Bachelor of Science degree in Education at Bowling Green University.

In 1964, while at Bowling Green, she met the love of her life, John Walchak and they married in 1968. They shared 44 wonderful years together before John’s passing in 2012. Carla and John were the Matron and Patron of the Eastern Star in 1985.

Carla was a very skilled athlete. She had been to nationals in softball nine times, golfed an Eagle and won the Warren Pro-Am Bowling in 1982, as well as bowled a 300. Carla had held the record for the Howland Rifle Team for 35 years. She was an avid gardener and was a walking encyclopedia of plants, she knew everything about them.

Carla’s love for plants lead her to owning and running a garden center in Vienna for 15 years.

There wasn’t anything that Carla loved more than her daughter, Kelli and her grandsons, they were the light of her life. She loved going to the Pirates games with her grandsons. Carla was an animal lover as well, with a cat always by her side.

Carla will be dearly missed by her daughter, Kelli (Brell) Cooper and her grandsons, Leo and Max Cooper of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania; her two brothers-in-law, George (Mary) Walchak of Mineral Ridge and David (Pam) Walchak of California; her nephew, George Walchak; her two best friends, Johanne Bartholomew and Dixie Finn and many other friends.

Carla is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, John.

Visitation for Carla will be held on Wednesday, January 6, 2020, at Central Christian Church in Warren from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., with the service immediately following.

