CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl Wilson, 95, of Cortland, passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at his home.

He was born on August 13, 1927, in Fowler, to the late Earl J. and Elsa Trumbull Wilson.

He was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Harry Wilson, Minnie Wilson Almburg, Maryalice Wilson Hanawalt and Gene Wilson.

He patiently taught several generations of nieces, nephews, children and grandchildren how to use the clutch and not stall on hills. He was filled with generosity and never turned away anyone who needed an extra hand.

Upon his marriage to Nancy Conley in 1954, he built their first home and later, as their family grew, he built their second home. It was a surprise to his children that not everyone’s dad built their house. He built dozens of homes in the Trumbull County area. One of his long-time friends said that he, “grew up in a home built by Carl and then my own home, built by Carl.”

There was nothing he could not fix or repair, even broken hearts. He was delighted when his children were wed and the births of his grandchildren were a highlight of his life. The births of his great-grandchildren thrilled him.

Flying a plane or just being around one was one of the things he enjoyed the most and he received his pilot’s license before his driver’s license. He worked for years at the Youngstown Municipal Airport in Vienna, Ohio, which was a perfect match for him. He was famous for his custom-made interiors for corporate aircraft.

His kindness and selflessness were simply a part of his life.

He leaves behind his children, Carla Wilson Buss (Carl Bergmann) of Athens, Georgia, Todd Alan Wilson (Beth) of Cortland, Ohio and grandchildren, Nathaniel J. Buss (Sarah and children, Isabelle and James) of Timonium Road, Maryland and Abigail Anne Buss (Christopher and children, Conley and Wilson) of Summerville, South Carolina.

He will be sadly missed.

Per his wishes, no services are planned at this time.

