Carl W. Kompanik, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl W. Kompanik, 81, of Niles, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, with his family by his side.

Carl was born June 6, 1940 in McDonald, a son of the late Paul and Edith (Dovala) Kompanik and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Mineral Ridge High School in 1958 and had worked for Copperweld Steel Corporation for over 40 years, retiring in 1999.

He was a very proud, hard-working man and instilled this in all of his children. Carl was an avid fan of NASCAR, the Cleveland Browns and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Carl was a member of the Moose Club of Niles, but most importantly he loved spending time with his family and always looked forward to fishing with his brother-in-law, Paul Petkovich, who preceded him in death on July 17, 2021 and hunting with his son, son-in-law and grandsons.

His high school sweetheart, the former Delores J. Sapp, whom he married after graduation, passed away October 21, 2019.

He leaves to cherish his memory, two daughters, Brenda (Roger) Buckner of Mineral Ridge and Terri Jones of Niles; a son, Brian Kompanik of Mineral Ridge; grandchildren, Michael (Monique) Buckner, Julie (Doug) Berkhouse, Emily Kompanik, Carl (Kayla) Kompanik and Jamie (Matt) Brown; great-grandchildren, Wyatt, AnnaBelle, Eleanor, Madeline, Piper, Sophia, Lillian and Isabella. Carl also leaves a sister, Carolyn Kompanik of Eugene, Oregon; a brother, Richard Kompanik of Girard; many nieces and nephews and a family friend, Greg Pierson.

Besides his parents and his wife, Carl was preceded in death by a grandson, Troy Jones; three brothers, Paul Robert and Daniel Kompanik and three sisters, Mildred McRee, Eleanor Phillips and Judith Petkovich.

Friends may call on Thursday, November 24, 2021 from 3:00 – 4:45 p.m. at Lane Funeral Home, Mineral Ridge Chapel.

A funeral service will follow at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 24, 2021 at the funeral home.

Arrangements are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

