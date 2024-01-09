NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl L. Fairburn, 83 of Niles, died late Saturday evening, January 6, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

He was born September 27, 1940 in Youngstown, a son of John and Winifred (Bryan) Fairburn.

Carl was a 1958 graduate of Mineral Ridge High School.

He worked as a machinist for several companies, most recently Brainard Rivet in Girard for more than 30 years, prior to retiring.

He married the former Patricia L. McArthur on January 9, 1957. They shared 54 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She preceded him in death March 24, 2011.

Carl was a member of the former Fairview United Methodist Church in Niles and the Vienna Fish and Game Club.

He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was also a Cleveland Browns and NASCAR fan.

He is survived by his three sons, Carl (Holly) Fairburn, Jr. of Lakeview, Oregon, Jonathan Fairburn of Niles and Michael (Nancy) Fairburn of Girard. He also leaves behind a sister-in-law, Diane (Thomas) Malloy of Canfield; four grandchildren, Christiana (Trent) Haskins, Carl (Diana) Fairburn III, Thomas (Amber) Fairburn and Shane Fairburn and three great-granddaughters, Avery, McKenna and Mirabel.

Besides his wife, Carl was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Robert and Thomas Fairburn and a great-grandson, Adin Haskins.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 12, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel, where friends may call 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., prior to services.

Carl will be laid to rest in the Kerr Cemetery , Weathersfield Twp.

