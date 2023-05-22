CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl J. Longnecker, 89 of Canfield, died Thursday morning, May 17 at his residence.

Carl was born April 15, 1934 in Cherry Tree, Pennsylvania, a son of the late David and Agnes (Clawson) Longnecker.

He graduated from Purchase Line High School with 17 in his graduating class and came to this area following graduation.

He had worked in maintenance and as a tool and die maker for the former Easco Aluminum for almost 40 years, retiring in 2008.

Carl enjoyed watching the old western movies and the American Pickers show. He loved cars and motorcycles, buying old vehicles and working on them.

He leaves his wife, the former Karen Evanich, whom he married January 9, 1970; his children, Eileen Bodnar of Austintown, Jim (Sue) Longnecker of Mineral Ridge, David Longnecker of North Jackson, Chris (Teresa) Longnecker of Boardman, Robin (Connie) Longnecker of North Jackson and Jamie Longnecker of Berlin Center; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Carl also leaves his sister, Bernice Longnecker of Cherry Tree, Pennsylvania; a brother, Tom (Barbara) Longnecker of Baltimore, Maryland and his beloved dog, Taz Lynn.

The family suggests material tributes take the form of contributions to Angels for Animals, 4750 OH 165, Canfield, OH 44406.

Private services have been held for family.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

