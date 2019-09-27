Carl G. Jenkins, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl G. Jenkins, 77, of Austintown, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019, surrounded by his family, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown.



Born June 4, 1942 in Birchriver, West Virginia, he was the son of William Phillip and Velma (Shaver) Jenkins.



Carl moved to the area at a young age and was a lifelong resident. Prior to retirement, Carl worked as an Iron Worker for Trachial Construction for over 40 years. Carl was member of Local 207.



Carl was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed watching NASCAR, the Cleveland Browns, the Cleveland Indians, and the Ohio State. He loved spending time with his family and made memories vacationing or bowling together. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in sports.



Besides his parents, Carl is preceded in death by his daughter; Lori Scott, his brothers; William, Gary, Bernard and Doyle Jenkins, his sister; Rose Jenkins, his son-in-law; Michael Murphy, and two infant grandchildren.



Carl is survived by his wife, Anna Marie (Morris), whom he married June 4, 1960, his children; Suzanne Murphy and Millie Dodds, his son-in-law; Robert Scott, his sisters; Darlene Jones, Linda Carson and Vickie Himes, his brother; Danny Jenkins, and his 5 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.



The family will receive relatives and friends Monday, September 30, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

The family request any memorial contributions be made the American Cancer Society in Carl’s name.

To send flowers to the family of Carl G. Jenkins, please visit Tribute Store.