HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl F. “Pop Pop” Johnson, 86, passed away Saturday evening, March 25, 2023 at his home.

Carl was born on November 17, 1936 in Fleming, Ohio, a son of the late Charles and Lou Stella Johnson.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and worked as an independent truck driver.

Carl will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Milene Johnson; children, Monte Lee Johnson, Mark Johnson, Carlene (Peter) Basciano, Scott (Stacey) Stearns and Brian (Angie) Stearns; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and sister, Lillie Marie Johnson.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, one sister, three stepbrothers and one stepsister.

Per Carl’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services and arrangements were entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts Clark Chapel in Warren.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

