Carl Eugene “Buck” Hunt, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl Eugene “Buck” Hunt, 87, of Leavittsburg, went home to be with his Lord and Savior at his home on Tuesday morning, December 17, 2019, with his family by his side.

Carl was born February 25, 1932, in Philippi, West Virginia, the son of the late Hubert and Flora Lantz Hunt.



He married the love of his life, Nola S. Freeman Hunt on November 19, 1955, following his military service.



Carl served in the U.S. Navy on the aircraft carrier, USS Tarawa, during the Korean War, serving overseas in the Pacific and received the China Service medal and the Korean Service medal.

He worked for 24 years at Servomation; then worked for the YMCA for ten years and Trumbull Dry Kiln for five years.



Carl was a member of the Beacon of Hope Baptist Church in Warren. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, loved joking with people and was a very loving person. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and working on cars.



He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nola S. Hunt; two daughters, Carletta (Chris) Bervish and Flora Cathy Hunt; one son, Ernest (Sherri) Hunt; eight grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; one brother, David Hunt and many nieces, nephews and friends.



Besides by his parents, one son, Eugene Ray Hunt; one brother, Lee Earl Hunt and six sisters, Mary England, Dorothy, Marlene McGee, Betty Weaver, Glenna Ruch and Rose Hunt; all have preceded him in death.



The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren, where the family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18. Pastor Garry Hennessey will officiate.

Burial will be at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.



Memorial contributions may be made to Harbor Light Hospice, 4531 Belmont Ave., Unit 9, Youngstown, OH 44505.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.robertsclarkchapel.com

