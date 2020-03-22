Carl E. Miller, Jr., Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl E. Miller, Jr., 64, of Lordstown, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown, surrounded by his loving family.

Born November 1, 1955 in Greenville, Pennsylvania, Carl was the son of the late Carl E. and Margaret R. (Morford) Miller, Sr.

Prior to retirement, Carl owned and operated the Best Alarm Company, as well as ARC Productions DJ Services.

He was the current Vice President and past President of the Youngstown Dart Association (Y.D.A.). He served as the Y.D.A. Tournament Director for over 10 years. Carl’s number one passion in life was playing Darts. In recent years, he was committed to making the sport accessible to all (American Disability Dart Association) and worked diligently to pass rules within the Y.D.A. for handicapped players.

Carl was a past board member and current member of the Lordstown Christian Church, as well as longtime member of the Lordstown Lions Club, where he volunteered for bingo events, played Santa and did eye testing for local schools.

If you knew Carl Miller, you knew that he was friend to everyone and could light up any room. If you needed a meal on your table, or just an ear to listen, Carl would be there with a smile and a joke.

Carl was a wonderful father to his daughter, Anna R. Miller (Canton, Ohio) and a committed husband to Ruth (Williamson) Miller. This year, Ruth and Carl would have celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.

Carl is survived by his only sister, Violet (Miller) Gizdic (Niles, Ohio) and sister-in-law Diana A. (Larry) Kish (Columbus, Ohio), as well as multiple nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Carl is preceded in death by his infant twin sons, Adam and David; sister-in-law, Barbara A. Tkach (Austintown, Ohio) and Maureen A. Michaels (Florida); brother-in-law, Thomas P. Williamson, Jr. (Struthers, Ohio) and nephew, Brady W. Gizdic (Cortland, Ohio).

The Miller family would like to thank all Mercy Hospital nurses and doctors for their compassionate care and services over the last several months. Additionally, the family would like to thank Dr. Benjamin M. Hayek for being more than just a doctor, but also a wonderful friend.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Condolences may be shared with the family at lanefuneralhomes.com.

