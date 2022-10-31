AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl David Leonhart was the 5th child of Ruth Shoff Leonhart and Freman Leonhart. Carl was born February 15, 1940, died October 23, 2022.

He was a 1958 graduate of Fitch High School, Austintown, Ohio. Carl

Joined the Army shortly after graduation, spent three years assigned in Germany where he met and later married Helga Dirnberger and had three children.

He worked at Erie Lacawana RR, Steel Door, and GM Lordstown and retired after 30 years from GM. He married Michelle Mahan in 1991. Carl and Michelle moved to Florida in 1999.

Carl’s hobbies included his rose garden, fine woodworking from clocks, cabinet maker, wooden toys and Christmas displays. His love of cars, kept him busy restoring and maintaining both antique and classic cars. He and Michelle volunteered 14 years at Faith Presbyterian Church helping to keep the landscaping, irrigation and garden in order.

He is survived by his wife Michelle (Mahan) and her two children, Phillip Saraceno and Kathy Nees; his children, David (Wendy), Sean (Christine), and Kristina Liscic. His grandchildren, Tyler (Linsy), Nathan Hudak ( Stefanie), Eric Leonhart, Danielle Leonhart (Alex Boyor), Alex Leonhart, Amanda Liscic, and Chayne Treharn. Carl’s great-grandchildren; Kaida Leonhart, Charlotte Leonhart, Genvive Leonhart, Adelina Hudak and Sasha Hudak. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Ilsa Leonhart.

He is preceded in death by his siblings; Donald (Lucile), Paul (Dolly), Robert, and Mary Lou Lemke (Arthur). His granddaughter Jennifer Moss also preceded him in death.

Burial will be in Four Mile Run Cemetery with military honors on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Calling hours are at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, Friday, November 4, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and on Saturday, November 5, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Services will be officiated by Pastor Ron Blakeman and will be held on Saturday, November 5, at 11:00 AM. To share thoughts of sympathy with the family, visit lanefuneralhomes.com.

