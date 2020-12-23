Camille “Milly” Johnson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Camille P. “Milly” Johnson, 94, passed away Saturday morning, December 19, 2020 at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland.

Milly was born on January 25, 1926 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late John and Marion Campani.

She will be deeply missed by her children, Debby (Charles) Wilmouth and Michael (Penny) Johnson and granddaughter, Stephanie (Nick) Mamrich.

She loved to read and have guests over. Her door was open to everyone and she never met a stranger.

Besides her parents, Camile was preceded in death by her brothers, Ralph, Joseph, Albert and Victor Campani and sisters, Rose Sergi, Rose Badia, Ange Nester and Connie.

Family and friends may visit from 1100 – 12:00 p.m. on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE, Warren.

A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, December 28, 2020 at the funeral home.

Burial will be held at Pineview Memorial Park in Warren.

Milly’s family would like to thank the nurses at Shepherd of the Valley for taking such great care of her.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Camille “Milly” Johnson please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 24 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.