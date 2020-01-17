Cameron Lee Wilson, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cameron Lee Wilson, 26, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday January 14, 2020.



He was born in Warren, Ohio, on March 4, 1993, the son of Jason Wilson and Christina Davies.



Cameron graduated from Kent Roosevelt High School and attended Kent State University for Business. In high school Cameron played football, basketball and baseball for the Kent Rough Riders. He was known as a fierce competitor at everything he did.



Cameron had a love and passion for sports and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. He was a professional poker player and in 2019 Cameron attended The World Series of Poker in Las Vegas.



He was well loved by his family and friends. Cameron was known for his kind heart, intelligence and his sense of humor. “He was just a beautiful person.”



Besides his parents, Cameron is survived by his siblings Joshua and Isabella Wilson and Trenton Lutz; his dog Daisy the Doodle and his grandparents Rosemary Clark and Samuel L. Wilson.



Cameron is preceded in by death his grandparents Thomas and Rosalie Davies, Virginia Clark, Samuel Wilson and Daisy Sanders.



A memorial gathering for Cameron will be held on Sunday January 19, 2020 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, Warren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made out to the family.