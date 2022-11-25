LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Calvin Ray Riehl, 95, of Liberty, died Thursday afternoon, November 24, 2022 at Hospice House of Poland.

Calvin was born April 18, 1927 in Salem, a son of the late Isaiah and Treva (McCandless) Riehl and was a lifelong area resident.

Calvin was a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean War.

He was owner operator of Riehl Trucking/Youngstown Local Cartage and had worked 18 years for Anchor Motor Freight before retiring in 1992.

Calvin enjoyed camping and looked forward to spending time at Geneva-on-the-Lake and boating. He enjoyed many trips with his wife to the South but most importantly was time that was spent with his family. He loved family get-togethers, especially the family picnics.

He leaves two sons, David Riehl and Donald (Gwenda) Riehl, both of Girard; his daughter, Virginia Riehl of Youngstown; three grandchildren, David Riehl, Jr., Christina Smith and Rebecca (Robert) Ault. He also leaves a great-grandson, Grayson.

His wife, the former Jeannette Miller, preceded him in death.

Besides his parents and his wife, Calvin Was preceded in death by a sister, Mildred Foutz.

Friends may call on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Lane Funeral Home, Mineral Ridge Chapel from 11:00 – 11:45 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 12:00 noon.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions of Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

