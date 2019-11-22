Calvin H. Winter, Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m. Monday, November 25, 2019, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel for Calvin H. Winters, 94, of Berlin Center who died Wednesday, November 20, 2019, evening at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Boardman Campus.

Calvin was born December 11, 1924, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Robert and Agnes (Black) Winters and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a Navy Veteran of World War II and a member of the Canfield American Legion.

Calvin was a steel worker for Youngstown Sheet and Tube for many years and then became a custodian for Dixon Elementary School in Columbiana for 15 years, where he retired.

He was a member of Berlin Center United Methodist Church and was the chaplain for the Christian Motorcycle Association and also for the Good Sam’s Motorhome Club.

Calvin enjoyed traveling with his wife on their motorcycle spreading the gospel and singing praises of God.

His wife, the former Doris Lewis, whom he married January 24, 1946, died August 13, 2016.

He leaves his children, Joanna Zimmerman, Tim Winters and Patty (Charles) Ripley all of Berlin Center; a daughter-in-law, Jackie Winters of Lake Charles, Louisiana; 20 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson.

Besides his parents and his wife, Calvin was preceded in death by two sons, David Winters and Calvin Winters and four brothers, Robert, William, Edward and Donald.

Friends may call on Monday, November 25, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, until the time of the service, at the funeral home.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

