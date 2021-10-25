C. Elaine Vanaugh, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – C. Elaine Vanaugh, 97, passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Austintown Healthcare Center.

Elaine was born on March 20, 1924, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Dean and Martha (Mortimer) Henry.

On September 29, 1940, she was united in marriage to Ernest C. Vanaugh with whom she shared 40 years of marriage.

Elaine attended Chaney High School and was employed by Youngstown City Schools in the cafeteria as a lunch lady.

A woman of faith she was a member of North Mar Church where she was active in various ministries.

Elaine had an adventurous spirit that included traveling to Africa, Hong Kong and Taiwan and exercising with her water aerobics class for over 25 years. She enjoyed her weekly Mah-jongg group and monthly luncheons with the pool ladies. Elaine was a dedicated mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, whose happiest moments were spent with family.

She will be missed by her children, Judith (Roger) Amstutz, Suzanne Popio-Eaton, Nancy (Jack) Martin, Debra (Mark) Welage and Lori (Brian) Paolucci; her sister, Dorolese Hatfield; daughter-in-law, Kathie Vanaugh; grandchildren, Jeffrey, Kimberly, Tamara, Amy, Christopher, Jennifer, Brian, Joshua, Patrick, Eric, Kevin, Lauren and Nicholas; great-grandchildren, Kalyn, Brett, Aubrey, Camden, Curtis, Trent, Garrett, Joanna, Katie, McKenzie, Kadin, Kenton, Alec, Olive, Kelsey, Carter, Conor, Cameron, Jamison, Cian and Greyson and great-great- grandchildren, Elliot, Reid, Hazel and Edison.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest and son, Dean Vanaugh.



Visitation will be Wednesday, October 27, 2021, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Austintown Chapel, with a funeral service to follow at 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to Beulah Beach Corporation, 6101 West Lake Road, Vermilion, OH 44089.

To send flowers to the family of C. Elaine Vanaugh please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 26 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.