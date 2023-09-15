YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – C. Edward Kalaher, 68, passed away at Hospice House on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 after a brief illness.

He was born in 1955 to C. Edward (Sr.) and Gloria (Morgan) and was a 1973 graduate of Ursuline High School.

He was an ironworker for more than 30 years and loved to ‘walk the iron’. He worked primarily through Local 207 and Youngstown Bridge & Iron. He was a devoted employee and a dedicated friend.

Ed was a man of varied interests. From cooking and firearms to wine and medicine

(having a brief career as a paramedic). He and his wife Michele loved to travel, both in the U.S. and abroad. Some of their favorite memories were of Ireland, London, Paris and Nova Scotia and especially their beloved Grand Cayman Islands.



To cherish his memory, Ed leaves his wife, Michele; son, Edward (Kodey); grandchildren, Collin, Reagan and Harper, as well as many wonderful friends and their two dogs, Maggie and Pepper. He will be missed and loved forever by those who knew him best.



He was preceded in death by his parents, C. Edward Kalaher, Sr., Gloria Ostanoski and Steve Ostanoski (stepfather).



Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 30 at Canfield United Methodist Church. An 11:30 a.m. memorial service will be followed by a luncheon.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

