VERNON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – C. Alton Jewell (Alton) died on Friday, September 9, 2022.

He was born on November 1, 1931, to Ola A. Hipkins Jewell and Clyde Jewell in Vernon, Ohio.

He graduated from Vernon School.

He married Patricia A. Franklin on July 19, 1953. They shared 57 years of marriage before her death on January 13, 2011.

Mr. Jewell worked at American Welding and left to work with his father on the farm. He was a dairy and grain farmer for many years and also hauled milk from the dairy farms to be processed at the milk plants. He also drove a fuel truck for Truck World before retiring to work in grain farming with his son.

Mr. Jewell was also a trustee for Vernon Township for several years.

He enjoyed NASCAR racing and gardening.

He loved the Lord and attended Vernon United Methodist Church and later attended regularly at Cortland United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and had been Worshipful Master. He attended at Kinsman, Gustavus and was also a member of the Grand Lodge at Cortland Lodge No 529.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, two brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law.

Left to cherish his memories are his sister Margaret E. Nisula, his daughter Paula (James) Mizner, son Robert (Susan) Jewell and daughter Linda (Ron) Roscoe and his niece Shari (William) Teachout. Also surviving are his grandsons Steven (Nici) Mizner, David (Tonya) Mizner and Shawn Mizner, all of whom he had a special relationship. He also is survived by four granddaughters, Carrie, Kelly, Kimberly and Lara Kay and all their families and grandson Milan Kay. He had five great-grandsons and nine great-granddaughters as well as two great-great grandsons. He also had a niece and two nephews in New York and their families as well.

He will be deeply missed by all his family and those that loved him. Funeral services will be Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. with calling hours 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. prior to the service at Lane Funeral Home, Shafer-Winans Chapel 164 N. High St. Cortland, OH 44410. A Masonic service will be held at 11:50 a.m. and burial will be in Westview Cemetery in Vernon, Ohio. Pastor Ron McIlvaine will be officiating the services.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Orangeville United Methodist Church or Cortland United Methodist Church.

The family would like to thank the staff at Trumbull Memorial Hospital, Dr. Kwatra and his staff and residents and a special thank you to Traditions Hospice who made his last days comfortable and helped the family though this difficult time. Their care and comfort were greatly appreciated.

