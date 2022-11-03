PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service will be held Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. in the social hall at St. Columba Cathedral. The celebration of the life of Byron Michael Williams, 79, of Petersburgh. Byron passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Hospice House.

He was born February 7, 1943, in Youngstown, the son of Emerson and Ruth (Sutton) Williams.

He was a graduate of Boardman High School, class of 1961.

He retired from Turbo Care in 2007 where he was a machinist.

Byron was a member of the New Middletown Sportsman Club.

His hobbies included woodworking, NACAR watching and stock car racing, in which he owned a stock car for years. He was an avid OSU football fan.

He leaves his four sons, Matthew (Renee) Williams of Boardman, Michael (Lisa) Williams of Gilbert, Arizona, Chris (Jennifer) Williams of Anza, California, and Eric Williams of Petersburg, one sister, Judy Thompson of Lisbon, and six grandchildren.

Byron was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends can join the family at St. Columba Cathedral Social Hall on West Rayen Avenue in Youngstown, on Sunday, November 13, 2022, from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. for a service and celebration meal.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Boardman Chapel.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the family. To send flowers to the family of Byron, please visit our floral store.