CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bryan A. Stewart, 58, passed away Friday morning February 11, 2022 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Warren.



Bryan was born on November 16, 1963 in Warren, Ohio, a son of Alfred and Sandra Stewart.



He was a 1982 graduate of Champion High School.

He was an equipment operator at Arms Trucking for 16 years and previously a machinist.

He loved being outdoors whether he was hunting, fishing or working in the yard. He also was an avid motorcyclist.



Bryan will be deeply missed by his father, Alfred (Janice Woods) Stewart, Sr.; his spouse of 25 years, Lynda Bennett; children, Danielle (Greg Spitzer) Bennett, Jessica (Russell) Bennett Banks and Bryan Bennett; grandchildren, Rilyn, Chase, Charlie and Rusty; nephews, George and Justin Dubil and siblings, Alfred David Stewart, Jr., Jacqueline (Robert) Drury and Scott Edward (Jennifer) Stewart.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra Stewart.



Family and friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Friday February 18, 2022 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren, with funeral services to follow at 1:00 p.m.



Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Bryan A. Stewart please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 15 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.