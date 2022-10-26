HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bruce W. Gilger, 71, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, October 23, 2022, at St. Joseph Medical Center surrounded by family.

Bruce was born on March 13, 1951 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Oliver and Helen (Plummer) Gilger

He was a 1969 graduate of Champion High School, where he enjoyed playing football.

October 6, 1969, Bruce became employed by Republic Steel/LTV/WCI Steel as a mobile crane operator. He was very active in the USW Local 1375 as Union Steward and inside guard. Bruce retired from the mill in 1996.

Bruce married Deborah A. Grocott July 24, 1970. They shared 52 years of marriage and two wonderful children.

Bruce enjoyed anything with motor and horsepower. He participated in demolition derbies, then later moved on to being a judge for several derbies. He also was a part of the Mason-Gilger drag racing; racing at Sunset Dragway and Youngstown Ohio Drag City. Once Bruce started to slow down, he became interested in cruising and car shows. He was a member of several car clubs NSRA, Trumbull County Street Rods, Allied Forces and Howland Road Hounds. He was a regular at the weekly Warren A&W car cruise, also hung out with his car buddies at Warren Court House Square and West Side McDonalds in the 80s. As his kids got older and more involved in the hobby, they took MEMORABLE trips to the Good Guys car show in Columbus with Road Hounds. He still liked to hang out with his friends for lunch at various restaurants, attend a few car shows and swap meets and tinker in the garage.

But most of all, Bruce’s greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved to teach them new things and sharing in common interests. They always put the biggest smile on his face.

Bruce leaves behind his cherished memories with his wife, Deborah (Grocott) Gilger; son, Jeff (Heidi) Gilger of Boardman; stepdaughter, Michelle Beauchene of Vienna; grandchildren, Jeffrey, Jr. (Sarah) Gilger, Ashlee Duncan, Brittney (Chris) Duncan, Brittany (David) Danforth, Hillary Hartzell, Reagan Evans and Madison Beauchene and 13 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Kelli R. Gilger; his three brothers, Dennis, Gorgo and Christopher Gilger and sister, Marcia Miller.

Family and friends may visit from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren, with a memorial to follow at 6:00 p.m.

If you are planning to say your final goodbyes, please dress casual and wear a car shirt if you have one. That would make Bruce smile down upon us.

