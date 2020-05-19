Bruce W. Chamberlain, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bruce W. Chamberlain, 69, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Bruce was born June 14, 1950 in Detroit, Michigan the son of William D. Chamberlain and Elizabeth K. Chamberlain.

After graduating from Denby Senior High in Detroit, Bruce received his Bachelor of Science in Education degree from Clarion State University, located in Clarion, Pennsylvania and later received his Master of Education from Westminster College, located in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania.

He began teaching Mathematics at Princeton Junior High and later joined the faculty at Woodrow Wilson Senior High. Along with teaching mathematics, his background in computer science was beneficial in creating remedial programs to help students improve their math skills. He retired after 35 years of dedicated service to the Youngstown school system.

Bruce enjoyed all sports (especially those involving University of Michigan, Tigers, Red Wings, Lions and Pistons). He was an avid woodworker and crafted furniture, games, pens, and toys for loved ones. Cooking was a favorite pastime and while visiting family, he especially loved stocking freezers with their favorite foods. Periodically, he would try his luck at various casinos. Bruce always welcomed an opportunity to share his skills by lending a helping hand to complete anyone’s current project. Each job was treated as a new adventure and he enjoyed the challenge and camaraderie of his family or friends. He loved spending time with his family, keeping up with their activities, and always was ready for the next battle in their favorite video game.

As a member of the Canfield Ruritans, he liked to volunteer for their activities at the Canfield Fair.

Bruce was a member of Canfield Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Carol Chamberlain; his two daughters Elizabeth (William) Lewis of Dayton, Ohio and Valerie (Jonathan) Chamberlain Santos of Sudbury, Massachusetts; his son Matthew Chamberlain of Framingham, Massachusetts; his brother Robert (Catherine) Chamberlain of Canton, Michigan; his grandchildren William and Abigail Lewis, and Jovie and Mina Santos; and many nieces and nephews and their children.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers William F. and Barry Chamberlain.

There will be no calling hours or funeral services. A private celebration of life event will take place at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Canfield Chapel.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 20, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.