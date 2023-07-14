WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bruce Swann Elson Brewster III, 76, passed away into eternal rest on Monday, July 10, 2023.

He was born in Warren on May 31, 1947, the son of the late Swann Elson (Bus) and Vivian Brewster.

Bruce was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, loyal brother and esteemed member of the community. Bruce’s love for his family, dedication to serving others and passion for life will forever remain etched in our hearts. He is leaving behind a legacy of compassion, selflessness and a profound impact on the lives he touched.

He possessed an infectious love for Cleveland sports, standing tall as a proud fan through every triumph and challenge. Whether it was cheering on the Indians, Cavaliers or Browns, his enthusiasm and support remained steadfast. His commitment to his teams reflected his loyalty and dedicated spirit.

Bruce’s passion for baseball was a constant source of joy and camaraderie. He cherished the exhilaration of stepping onto the diamond, feeling the crack of the bat against the ball, and the thrill of running the bases. His love for the game extended beyond his participation; he dedicated countless hours to coaching young players, sharing his knowledge and fostering a sense of teamwork and sportsmanship. He instilled in others the same love and respect for the game that brought him so much joy.

He had a love for the music of the 60s and 70s, especially The Beatles. Attending concerts became a cherished pastime for Bruce, where he could immerse himself in the live performances of music legends like Paul McCartney, Phil Collins, The Eagles and many more. The joy he experienced while listening to the timeless songs and witnessing the artistry on stage was a testament to his deep appreciation for music’s power to uplift the soul.

Bruce’s commitment to service extended far beyond his family and hobbies. He honorably served his country in the United States Army, dedicating a portion of his life to protecting the freedoms and values he held dear. His selflessness and dedication to duty symbolized his character, earning him the respect and admiration of those who served alongside him.

Bruce fearlessly served the community he loved as a Warren firefighter for 27 years. He embraced the inherent dangers of the profession with unwavering courage and a dedicated commitment to keeping others safe. His bravery and quick thinking saved countless lives and his compassionate nature provided solace to those in distress. Bruce embodied the true essence of a hero and his impact on the community will be felt for generations to come.

Above all else, Bruce was a devoted family man. He cherished his high school sweetheart, Jane, for over 52 remarkable years, standing by her side through the highs and lows of life. Their bond was a testament to the power of enduring love and support. Bruce’s children, Bradford and Scott Brewster and grandchildren Adam and Elizabeth, were his life’s pride and joy. He poured his heart into their upbringing, nurturing them with wisdom, compassion, and a firm belief in their dreams. His love and guidance will forever shape their paths.

Bruce is also survived by his dear brother, Craig Brewster and his cherished sister, Lynn Brewster. Their shared memories and unbreakable bond will provide strength and comfort as they navigate this profound loss together.

To visit and pay tribute to Bruce’s remarkable life, calling hours will be held at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Roberts Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE, Warren, OH 44483 on Thursday, July 20, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Additional calling hours will be held at the funeral home on Friday, July 21, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. A service will begin at 11:00 a.m. followed by a procession to Crown Hill Burial Park, 3966 Warren – Sharon Road, Vienna, OH 44473. Both gatherings will serve as an opportunity to honor his memory, share stories and find solace in the embrace of loved ones. We invite all who knew and loved Bruce to join us in celebrating his life.

Bruce will forever be remembered as a kind-hearted soul who found joy in life’s simple pleasures and dedicated himself to the service of others. His legacy will endure in the hearts and minds of those fortunate enough to have known him. As we bid him farewell, may we carry his spirit of compassion, love, and selflessness within us, forever inspired by the remarkable man he was.

Floral arrangements may be sent to Lane Family Funeral Homes – Warren Chapel 180 Garfield Drive NE, Warren, Ohio 44483 or donations in Bruce’s name be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 16 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.