Bruce N. Koehnlein, Fowler Township, Ohio

FOWLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bruce N. Koehnlein, 76 of Fowler Township, died Saturday morning, August 22, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital Main Campus in Youngstown.

He was born December 29, 1943 in Cleveland, the son of the late Paul Nelson and Alice Mae Koelliker Koehnlein.



Bruce was a 1961 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and attended Youngstown College for three years.

Bruce worked for over 27 years as a manager of aerospace engineering in Department 40 of the American Welding and Manufacturing Company, in Warren, until their closing; then continued to work in the engineering field for several years.



Bruce was of the Methodist faith and had been a member of First United Methodist Church in Warren.

He was an avid fisherman and loved fishing near the islands of Lake Erie. He enjoyed hunting, yardwork and refinishing antique furniture.



He is survived by his wife of over 47 years, Amy J. White Koehnlein, whom he married May 27, 1973; one son, Paul H. Koehnlein of Niles; two daughters, Judy L. (Larry) Albright of Westerville and Patty A. Koehnlein of Niles and two granddaughters, Catie D. Albright and Gillian C. Costantino.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Otterbein United Methodist Church in Champion with Pastor Kyle Tennant officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the service on Thursday at the church. Masks must be worn and social distancing will be observed.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland.



Memorial contributions may be made to the memorial fund at Otterbein United Methodist Church, 1128 State Rd. NW, Warren,OH 44481. To send online condolences to the family or to view the obituary please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com

