Bruce Eric Garland, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bruce Eric Garland, 56, passed away early Monday morning, May 31, 2021 at Hospice House in Poland, after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born October 1, 1964 in Youngstown, a son of K.E. and Janet (Heitman) Garland.

Bruce was the owner and operator of Bruce E. Garland Construction.

He was a 1983 graduate of Canfield High School.

Bruce attended Our Lady of Lebanon National Shrine in North Jackson.

He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh. Bruce was passionate about politics and served as a Republican Committeeman for the 23rd Precinct. He also served on the planning committee for his class reunions. Bruce was a collector of fine art and antiques and loved traveling to New York City and Newport, Rhode Island. Bruce enjoyed working around his home, especially with remodeling projects and landscaping. He also loved drinking his Starbucks!

Bruce is survived by his mother, Janet; his wife, June L. Musolino, whom he married in November of 2015; his daughter, Hillary (Derek) Smith; his brother, Robert (Jeannette) Garland; his sister, Amy (James) Mamonis, Sr.; his nephews, Todd Garland, James (Jenna) Mamonis, Jr. and Joseph Mamonis (Brianna); his nieces, Jessica Garland (John) and Linley (Miguel) Mamonis; his great-nephew, Kayden; his great-nieces, Kylie, Kelsey and Evangeline and his beloved Goldendoodle, Gigi.

Bruce was preceded in death by his father, K.E. Garland.

Private Services were held.

Memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society, 10501 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44106.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Bruce Eric Garland please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 6, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.