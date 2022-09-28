WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bridgette D. Ann (Cheeks) Hall, 62, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 23, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Bridgette was born on January 6, 1960, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of John and Eleanor (Shobel) Cheeks.

On August 8, 1998, she was united in marriage to John R. Hall, Sr., with whom she shared 24 beautiful years of marriage.

Bridgette graduated from Mineral Ridge High School in 1978 and later studied Early Childhood Education at YSU.

Working with children was her true calling as she was known as the Baby Whisper.

Bridgette was a devoted wife, mother and Mimi to her family. She had a deep love for the outdoors, often spending hours enjoying her yard, flower gardening and watching over bluebirds. She loved music and dancing. She loved discovering her family’s history and had devoted many hours to genealogy. She loved decorating her home for every holiday, especially Halloween, which was her favorite. She loved traveling to the Tennessee mountains and Maderia Beach, Florida.

Bridgette worked tirelessly to help those in need. She was a member of Girard Eagles Auxiliary and the Lake Milton American Legion Auxiliary, where she devoted much of her time.

She will be deeply missed by her husband, John; her children, Rachelle (Chris) Simmers, Jessica Hall (Tomas), John R. Hall, Jr., Quentin (Veronica) Hall and Jordan (Lindey) Hall; her grandchildren, Logan, Colton, Zentaro, Malakai, Gianelli, Julien and soon to be here Baby Andujar; her father, John and her faithful feline companions whom she rescued, Fatcat and Ms. Kitty. She also leaves her best friend, Joanne (Don) Leipply.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Nana; her mother, Eleanor and sisters, Debra and Sherry.

A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. To leave condolences, please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

