Brian William Johns, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian William Johns, 59, passed away early Sunday morning, April 12, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

Brian was born January 15, 1961 in Youngstown the son of the late Eugene E. Johns and Jean E. (Solmen) Alexander.

Brian loved his family and was so proud of them. He had a great love for music, especially classic rock. He was also an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns. He had a funny sense of humor and an infectious laugh. He will be missed so much by those who knew him.

Brian is survived by his mother Jean and his second father, William E. Alexander, Sr. who raised him. He also leaves two brothers, William Alexander, Jr. and Michael (Ashley) Alexander and one sister, Heather (Kevin) Sferra, as well as many nieces and nephews that he loved so much.

In addition to his father Eugene, Brian was preceded in death by his brother Bruce A. Johns; his maternal grandparents, Michael and Vera (Charlton) Solmen and paternal grandparents, Clifford and Genevieve Johns.

The family would like to thank the staff at Glenellen Assisted Living where he made his home and also Dr. Vrable for his years of care.

There are not services scheduled at this time for Brian.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

