Brian Wade Srock, Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Wade Srock, 61, of Berlin Center, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Friday evening, October 22, 2021, outside his home while chasing the sunset.

Brian was born on November 12, 1959, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of William Wade and Joyce Ann (Osborn) Srock.

On August 18, 2018, Brian was united in marriage to the former Nancy Chaplin of Hartsville, South Carolina, with whom he shared ten wonderful years.

A proud Blue Devil, he graduated from Western Reserve High School, class of 1978. Brian continued his education at Mahoning County Joint Vocational School, receiving his Journeyman Tool and Die certification.

Brian was known for his determination and strong work ethic, spending 12 years traveling internationally as a quality engineer for the Honda Marysville Autoplant of Columbus, Ohio, retiring October of 2020.

His dedication to and love for his community was apparent in his nearly 40 years of service as a Firefighter and EMT with the Berlin Township Fire Department. Brian spent many of those years as Assistant Fire Chief, helping to advance the department to where it is today.

Brian was a man of faith, a member of Berlin United Methodist Church and more recently attended Greenford Christian Church.

Brian began each day with a cup of coffee, enjoying the sunrise on the porch and ended every evening with a sunset. He was an avid outdoorsman, spending many hours in a tree-stand hunting and he enjoyed fishing in his pond at home. You could always catch Brian outside in a flannel, whether he was working on a project, helping a neighbor, or merely appreciating the beauty of nature. He enjoyed the simple things in life. His quick wit and sense of humor kept those he loved laughing constantly. Brian also enjoyed traveling and feeling the sand between his toes at the beach. He loved sports and was a loyal Ohio State Buckeye and Cleveland Indians fan.

During his children’s school years, he took pride in coaching their winning softball and baseball teams, never missing a game. Above all else, Brian was happiest while spending time with his wife, his children, his stepchildren and his grandchildren.

He will be dearly missed and never forgotten by his wife, Nancy; his children, Adam Clark (Jacky) Srock, Luke Wade Srock and Elizabeth Ellen (Taylor) Hooven; his stepchildren, Abigail Ruth Cathcart and William Reames Cathcart; his siblings, Robin (Dan) Anderson, William (Patty) Srock and Susan (Darrin) Parry; grandsons, Gabriel Brian Srock and Gregory James Meadors and his faithful canine companion, Remi.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Brian will also be with his daughter in spirit next weekend to proudly walk her down the aisle on her wedding day.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 28, 2021, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Berlin United Methodist Church, 15611 W. Akron Canfield Road, Berlin Center, OH 44401.

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Burial will follow at Berlin West Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Berlin Township Fire Department, 15801 W. Akron Canfield Road, Berlin Center, OH 44401.

