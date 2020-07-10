Brian Thomas Calhoun, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Thomas Calhoun, 60, of Austintown, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown, surrounded by his family.



Born March 6, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio, Brian is the son of the late James R. and Margaret (Turner) Calhoun, Sr.



Brian was a dedicated father and husband.

He was born and raised in Austintown, graduating from Fitch High School in 1978.

He worked for 28 years as a sales manager for Ohio Materials Handling, which later became Burns Industrial Equipment.

Brian carried on the legacy of his father, James Calhoun Sr., who founded the Little Falcons, by coaching for many years.

He was an avid Cleveland sports fan and a dedicated Notre Dame enthusiast. He also loved classic rock including the Beatles and Bruce Springsteen.



Besides his parents, Brian is preceded in death by his brother, Michael Calhoun.



Brian leaves to cherish his memory his wife, the former Mary Jo Leonard, whom he married July 13, 1991; his children, Margaret M. Calhoun, Casey J. Calhoun and Shannon R. Calhoun; his brothers, James R. (Barb) Calhoun and Patrick W. (Patti) Calhoun and his in-laws, Mary Ann and Joseph Leonard.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, July 13 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 14 at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Austintown.



Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. We kindly ask that all guests please wear a mask and respect social distancing.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 12, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.