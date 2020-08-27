Brian N. Clark, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian N. Clark, 39 of Austintown died Wednesday evening, August 26, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Youngstown.

Brian was born March 16, 1981 in Youngstown, a son of Timothy D. and Victoria L. (Boerio) Clark and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1999 where he had played soccer.

Brian was a delivery driver for FedEx for 2 ½ years. He had been an officer for Millcreek Junior Baseball, a coach for the Austintown Colts Youth Football and also enjoyed coaching his daughters in softball. Brian loved old cars and was in the process of re-building a 1951 chevy deluxe.

Besides his parents, Brian leaves his wife, the former Kathy Wade Caruso, whom he married April 18, 2018; four children, Nathan N, Clark, Natalie R. Clark, Aiden G. Clark, Audrey M.Clark; three step-children, Haley J. Caruso, Kenzie M. Caruso and Kristofer J. Caruso all of Austintown. Brian also leaves a brother, Daryl J. (Tiffany Bettura) Clark of Austintown; two sisters, Stacey M. Clark of Austintown and Megan L. (Tommy) Vekasy of Boardman and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Friends may call on Sunday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m at Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel. The funeral service will be private. Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored, and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we ask that visitors not linger at the funeral home after seeing the family. The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to the GoFundMe Account at www.gofundme.com/helping-an-injuredfedexworker

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

More stories from WKBN.com: