Brian E. Kovach, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian E. Kovach, age 51, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at his residence.



Brian was born January 23, 1970 in Warren, Ohio, the eldest child of the late John and Sandra Kovach.



He was a 1988 graduate of Joseph Badger High School. In 2000, Brian received his Bachelor of Science degree from Kent State University.



Brian was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Cortland, where he was integral in Vacation Bible School. Brian enjoyed people, especially his church family.

Brian passed the time by playing on his computer, he had a good sense of humor.



Brian was preceded in death by his parents.



He is survived by his brother, Eric (Lindsay) Kovach and his sister, Kellie (Bryan Harvey) Rossi; his nieces and nephews, Erika Kovach, Ryan Kovach, Tyler Rossi, Gabriel Rossi, Brooke Harvey and Brandon Harvey; his Uncle Richard (Jan) Mahaffey and many wonderful friends.



Friends may call 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Thursday, February 11 at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 490 N. High Street in Cortland, social distancing and face masks will be required.

Funeral services for Brian are private.

Internment at Hillside Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.



