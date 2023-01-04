YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Anthony DeSalvo, 55, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 2, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Brian was born on May 27, 1967, in Youngstown, Ohio the only son of Eugene E. and JoAnn M. (Mascarella) DeSalvo.

A 1985 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, Brian continued his education at Youngstown State University earning a Bachelor of Science in Business and Advertising. Brian was a standout baseball pitcher during high school playing Class B ball for Astro Shapes.

A man of simple pleasures he found beauty in writing songs and playing the guitar. A jokester by nature he was admired for his strength and described by friends as a terrific baseball player and talented artist, with a keen sense of humor and enormous spirit.

He will be deeply missed by his mother, JoAnn; sister, Diane (Robert) Spalding; nieces, Natalie, Briana, Sarah and Julia, extended family and countless friends.

He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.

Visitation will be held Sunday, January 8, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Avenue followed by a 1:00 p.m. funeral service.

