Brenda Mae (Clausen) Greasel, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brenda Mae (Clausen) Greasel, 78, passed away unexpectedly at St. Elizabeth Medical Center on June 19, 2020.

Brenda was born on August 14, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio one of six children to Clement D. and Margaret McGovern Clausen. On June 27, 1959

Brenda was united in marriage to Joseph L. Greasel Sr. with whom she shared 32 years of marriage.

Joseph preceded her in death on September 15, 1991.

Upon graduation from Woodrow Wilson High School Brenda began a career as a talented and well-known floral designer sought out by many for her amazing talents. She retired in 2010 to spend time with her family.

Brenda was a charter member of St. James Church where she belonged to the Ladies Altar Guild. She was a previous member of St. Michael’s Church and choir and attended St. Paul’s Monastery in Ellsworth. She was a 4-H advisor for the Mahoning Valley Equestrians and a very active member of Western Reserve Boosters and P.T.A. Brenda was a member of Austintown Eagles Aerie and enjoyed bowling leagues and card club for over 25 years.



Brenda is survived by her children, Joseph L. Greasel Jr., Tracy (James) Rohan, Karen (Mark) Novotny, Debbie (Michael) Falasca and Thomas (Renee) Greasel; nine grandchildren Kristin, Nikkie, Daniel, Joseph, Nicholas, Lauren, Tyler, Holly, Dee and five great-grandchildren Kenzie, David, Dylan, Dominic, and Shane and the newest member of the family Great Grandson Luca. She is also survived by her sisters Peggy (Phil) Merlo, Linda (Fred) Hash and her brothers Clem (Nancy) Clausen and Eric (Shirley) Clausen.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, brother Terry Clausen, nephew Eric Clausen Jr. and niece Kimberly Duche.

Visitation for Brenda will be held on Wednesday June 24, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Lane Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday June 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Church, Canfield, Ohio. Burial at Paradise UCC Cemetery will follow. In keeping with the practice of social distancing we ask those attending calling hours whose last name begins with the letter A – M attend from 5:00-6:00 and those with the last name N – Z attend from 6:00 -7:00 PM.

