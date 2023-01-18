CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brenda Lee Harmon, 64, of Canfield, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, with her husband by her side, at the Cleveland Clinic.

Born June 5, 1958 in Salem, Ohio, Brenda was the daughter of Edward and Eloise (Wilson) Bartek.

Brenda was a 1976 graduate of Western Reserve High School. She furthered her education at The Ohio State University and Youngstown State University, where she obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Medical Technology.

Brenda married her high school sweetheart, Douglas Scott Harmon, May 26, 1979. Together they shared a 50-year love story.

A homemaker, Brenda devoted her life to raising her family and cherished most her role as “mom” and “memaw.”

She was a church organist and pianist for Berlin Center United Methodist Church and Ellsworth Presbyterian Church.

She loved buying gifts for others, baking, reading and camping. She was a breast cancer survivor and was passionate about supporting organizations such as the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation and March of Dimes.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Douglas; her daughters, Jennifer (Chad) Wright, Stacey (Michael) Miller and Katie (Mitchel) Maloney; her grandchildren, Ella Jane and Daniel Miller and Malik Maloney and her brother, Gary (Lisa and their son, Kevin) Bartek.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, January 20, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:15 a.m. at Western Reserve United Methodist Church, with a service immediately following at 11:30 a.m. at the church.

Brenda will be laid to rest at Ellsworth Cemetery.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to Akron Children’s Hospital, Attn: Volunteer Services, One Perkins Square, Akron, OH 44308.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. To share thoughts of sympathy, visit lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 19 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.