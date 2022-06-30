AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brenda Kaye (Petry) Zarbaugh, 76 passed away at home in the loving presence of her husband on June 29, 2022.

Brenda was born on January 6, 1946, in Cabin Creek, West Virginia the daughter of Lila Petry McGee.

On August 14, 1982, she was united in marriage to Albert C. Zarbaugh with whom she celebrated 39 years of marriage.

A 1963 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School, Brenda was employed as an assembler at General Motors.

An avid reader she and her husband enjoyed trips to the casino and sharing a meal together. Brenda was the ultimate shopper who loved spending time swimming and sitting in the sun.

She will be missed by her husband Albert, sons David (Amy) Martino, Mark (Amy Nester) Martino, stepsons Chuck (Betsy) Zarbaugh, Don (Michelle) Zarbaugh, Tom (Susan) Zarbaugh, Jim (Heather) Zarbaugh and Chris (Elizabeth) Zarbaugh, sixteen grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, her brother William McGee and her faithful canine companion Rod Stewart whom she rescued.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Private family services will be held with burial at Greenhaven Cemetery.



