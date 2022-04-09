WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brenda Kaye Francis passed away Friday afternoon, April 8, 2022, at Hospice House with her loved ones by her bedside.

Brenda was born October 2, 1959, in Warren, the daughter of the late Victor Lynn Francis and Shirley Mae Heafke Francis.

She received her associates degree in business math.

She worked for Cracker Barrel in Austintown where she was the head cook.

Brenda was a Southern Baptist by faith.

Her hobbies included reading, watching movies and hanging out with friends.

She leaves to cherish her memory one sister, Vicki Gore and her husband Tom of Warren; as well as one nephew, Victor Gore of Warren and many cousins and friends.

Besides her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents and several uncles and aunts.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022 at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel were services will be held at 4:00 p.m.

