WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brenda E. (Roscoe) Procopio, 58, passed away peacefully at 11:47 a.m. Wednesday September 27, 2023, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital surrounded by her family and friends following a short illness.

She was born on November 11, 1964, in Warren the daughter of Richard R. and Audrey (Deimling) Roscoe, Sr.

A lifetime Trumbull County resident, Brenda was a 1983 graduate of Joseph Badger High School where she was on the basketball team, was Homecoming queen and the Trumbull County Fair Queen. She received an Associate Degree from Trumbull Business College.

She was employed as an enforcement specialist by the Trumbull County Child Enforcement Agency for 30 years retiring in 2020.

Brenda enjoyed traveling, writing poetry, shopping and she was an excellent seamstress. Her favorite joy came from spending time with her family and many friends. She was really a special person and her smile could light up a room. She was of the Catholic faith.

She will be deeply missed by her father Richard of Gustavus, Sam R. Procopio and her stepson Stephen (Kelly) Procopio both of Warren, sisters Debra (Gary) Gaydosh of Warren, Sharon Roscoe Kalasky of Boardman, and her brother Richard R. (Dawn) Roscoe Jr. of Gustavus.

She was “Aunt Bren” to Garett (Kelly) Gaydosh, Jennifer (George) Dimos, Gaile Gaydosh, Matthew Kalasky, Leah Kalasky, Richie (Annie) Roscoe and Daniel Roscoe. She also leaves four great nieces Laina, Sophia, Lakynn and Aurora.

She was preceded in death by her mother and her brother-in-law Jim Kalasky.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday October 3, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Home Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE, Warren where friends will be received from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

She will be cremated, and her ashes will be interred at All Souls Cemetery.

